Fight All Vices Against Women Empowerment-First Lady Appeals

First Lady Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika has appealed to women in the country to be committed and make Malawi a better place by working together in fighting all vices that hinder women empowerment if the 50:50 Campaign is to be achieved.

Mutharika made the appeal in Lilongwe on Tuesday during a Fabulous Women event at the American Ambassador’s residence.

American Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer hosted women diplomats, entrepreneurs, lawyers, judges, members of parliament, health care professionals and other renowned women in various fields to a cocktail in honour of fabulous women.

Mutharika bemoaned the tendency of hindering other women from achieving their goals saying this cannot be condoned.

“For the country to achieve real and meaningful gender equality there is need for women to support fellow women and not pull each other down. We spend much energy pulling each other down and this must stop forthwith,” she said.

The First Lady observed that women have for a long time been at low and not believing in themselves and others saying time has come to reverse the trend.

She, therefore, appealed to women to support initiatives that put women and girls at an advantage and empower them.

Ambassador Palmer expressed her happiness to network and celebrate the amazing things women in Malawi are doing to empower themselves, fellow women and girls.

“Women and girls need to have equal rights and opportunities which would see a lot of them having access to education, health and technology,” she said

