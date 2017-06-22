Fifteen Sports Bar Leads In Independence Day Fun

Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge has announced that the joint will host Independence Day celebrations on July 6 to be dominated by activities depicting Malawi’s heritage.

Being a trendy club in Blantyre and known for setting the standards, Club Fifteen has hosted a number of cultural events in the past.

It is not surprising that the lounge “will lead in celebrating Malawian Heritage on July 6 to offer unrivalled family entertainment,” according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Co-owner of Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge James Makunje said the country’s Independence Day is the best opportunity to reflect on where we are coming from and what we collectively want to achieve as Malawians.

“The most important thing is to celebrate our heritage. Once we accept who we are, the next step is to move forward and achieve our dreams. We should surely utilise the independence that we enjoy to make the country’s future bright,” he said.

Makunje said the choice of the theme ‘Proudly Malawi Day’ is befitting considering that families rarely have the opportunity to celebrate together.

“Malawi is a communal society which makes it possible to interact and share food and drinks. We know that not everyone would manage to go to their home districts. This is the reason we want to create an atmosphere that will give the patrons that feeling of being proudly Malawian,” he said.

Some of the activities on this day are Gule wamkulu, Beni, clothing stalls, food stalls, cocktails stands and big firework display.

“We will have thobwa and other local foods which the patrons would enjoy. We promise huge fun on Independence Day and we believe a lot of people will come and celebrate with us,” he said.

Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge’s popularity keeps growing since its official opening which was graced by South Africa’s Zahara in August 2016.

