Fertilizer-gate: Rab Processors Limited Cornered For Selling Expired Fertilizer

MBS Director General Davlin Chokazinga said the Bureau raided the warehouse after receiving a tip from members of the general public that the company was planing to sell the expired fertilizer.The fertilizer, suspected to have expired last year, was being repackaged at one of the company’s warehouses in Limbe.
“We received a tip that Rab Processors Limited in Limbe have got a huge consigment of fertiliser which expired in October 2016 and some bags in December 2016 and they were rebagging the fertilizer into new bags, which are labled manufactured this year and expiry 2021.
“We thought that was a joke, but we did send our team to verify the claims and when they came here, they were shocked to find huge quantity of expired fertilizer being put in new bags so that they can put back on the market,” explained Chokazinga.
Chokazinga said the Bureau will take action accordingly as it is “matter of life and death”.
“Our economy agro-based and if we start giving our farmers rubbish, and rubbish will come and therefore the agricultural productivity will definitely go down. So, we will take proper action so that this practice is put to stop forthwith,” he added.
He warned other companies doing similar malpractices that the “Bureau is there and it will taken action ànd they will not like the action”.
There was no immediate comment from from comment the company whose Directors are reportedly outside the country.
Rab Processors are masterminders of this malpractice. This is not the first time they do this to Malawians, its just time caught up with them this time around. Zinthu zambii za Rab Processors zimakhala zowonongeka koma amayendela yomweyo yongosintha ma expiry date ndipo zambiri amagulitsa ma traders ochokela kumidzi pa mtengo otchipa pozindikila kuti Malawi Beureu of Standards is not so active Mmaboma ndi mmidzi. Ili ndiye khalidwe la amwenye ambiri pa Malawi pano. Iwo kuti ataye chinthu chikaonongeka amaona kuluza kwambiri. Mashop ambiri mmidzi amagulitsa ma Soap ochapira, mafuta, ndi zinthu zambiri zomwe amagula kwa amwenye at cheap price because they are expired stock. Bravo MBS for this discovery. But there is still more to this than what’s meet the eye. This is just a tip of the iceberg. Amwenye a Rab Processors amazolowera kwambiri.
Tawerengani nawo a Diana Mitole
OOOH KULI KUKONZEKELA MAKUPONI KUMENEKO HEHEE MWIKHO
otherwise I will stop buying goods from rabs