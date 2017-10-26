FEMCOM Secretariat Construction Needs Support From COMESA Member States

Federation of National Association of Women in Business in Eastern and Southern Africa (FEMCOM), an arm of free trade area of Common Market for the Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), has asked member states to push for the availability of funds for the development of the institution’s secretariat in Lilongwe.

During press briefing held in Lilongwe on Monday, Chairperson for the institution, Joanne Mwangi Yelbert, said the estimated amount of US$ 80 million is needed from all 19 member states for the full completion of the complex which is expected to become the hub for Africa’s women in business.

“One of the things that have been a challenge to us is to find resources.” said Mwangi Yelbert.

The Malawi Government allocated 10 acres of prime land to FEMCOM for the construction of its secretariat in Lilongwe, Malawi. The lease agreement was signed on Wednesday 23 April 2014 and the institution is working on feasibility study.

She also noted that in the interim, FEMCOM believe that support from Malawi women in business, and the Malawi government in particular President Professor Peter Mutharika in pushing for resources among member states and fellow heads of state will get the project going very much fast.

She assured that the benefits of having the complex will be felt immediately by all member states.

“The greatest beneficiaries for the office complex will be women” she guaranteed then called on all COMESA heads of state to push for the funding of FEMCOM office complex.

As ongoing feasibility study expected end in 2018 the institution anticipate to have a fully function administrative office complex in two to three years’ time once funds are made available.

According to Yelbert, assistance they are requesting from member states will help them get off the ground saying “…the rest we are hardworking, we are business women, we shall make the money.”

Yelbert, pointed out that in the meantime, operating in a small rented house, FEMCOM is losing money through hiring out of some services which could have been done by themselves and the problem is hindering FEMCOM from ably providing various services to women entrepreneurs in the region.

She said, “People want to come at our headquarters in large numbers but we cannot host them because we can’t afford to be hiring hotels to host them. When we have our own complex we should have a residential wing so that when women come they can lent out affordable, smart and clean accommodation. So, we are looking at all elements such as those ones.”

FEMCOM chairperson said once the construction works for the secretariat are completed, the institution will make a lot of progress in up-scaling every form of little trade that African women do in their villages.

She therefore stressed that the needed support from member states will show commitment of the heads of states on their support to women and the support will encourage women who constitute more than 50% of African economies, to grow their businesses and become real drivers of economic growth for the continent.

Significance of FEMCOM Headquarter Office Complex

Among others, FEMCOM administrative building will have several sections including; information section, exhibition space, conference facilities for skills upgrade and trade, and a commercial and business incubation centre to help growth of businesses for rural women in the region.

She highlighted that while the work of establishing the office is underway, the institution is planning to create a huge database of all women in business, categorised by their business sectors, business size, market they can serve and volumes they can work on, such that anybody looking for trade and business can go to FEMCOM headquarters to meet those women.

The institution is planning also to open an online trade portal that will make easy to do business both within the region and across the globe. She said, the platform will among others avert barriers related to transport costs, currency exchange costs, and other socio-cultural issues that prevent women from travel long distances to business.

FEMCOM chairperson further said, full establishment of the institution’s secretariat will upscale provision of information on kinds of businesses doing well at certain time and place so that women are able to trade at right time and realise maximum profits. She added that FEMCOM will create access to affordable and quick financing for the businesses for women.

“The business incubation is another one, which is very critical. In the world, more than two thirds of new businesses fail, but when you have an incubation it means you have a mentorship program that is somebody being trained and somebody is handholding them. The chances of success increase dramatically. So, what we are looking for is to set up a complex so that we can create proper structures, proper network, proper systems and processes, create curriculum for training people in development, partner with international institutions such as the best universities on entrepreneurship so that our women in Africa stops struggling.” She said

Among others, FEMCOM also has plan to establish an annual activity called Women’s Entrepreneurship Day to be held in Malawi, a replica of United Nations Women International Day which falls on 8th of March.

So far, Yelbert said FEMCOM has carried out number of interventions that are registering several success stories in the region. She mentioned that FEMCOM has assisted women in Burundi to access to finance through creation of women’s Wise Bank in addition to the project of promoting cassava production and value addition in various markets of Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

FEMCOM is one of the COMESA institutions established in 1993 to develop women entrepreneurship in the region, encourage and serve the needs of women and businesses, working in smart collaboration with relevant partners. Presently, FEMCOM has 19 member states in COMESA region.

Like this: Like Loading...