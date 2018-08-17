 FD Communications Conducts Employees Sports Day   

Malawi’s leading advertising agency FD Communications employees on Friday spared their time to do physical exercises at the Vantage club in Blantyre

FD Communications, Director of Public Relations & New Media Frank Phiri said the aim of the sports day was to enhance team building, wellness, and entrenching best practices

“Today’s event has created an opportunity for the FD team to bond and jell as one team. All work and no play make John a dull boy. We thought of creating this event to get a breather outside the office, and to get outside our hectic routines,” said Phiri.

Phiri said FD Communications Limited believes that sports is a major source of health and mental stimulation therefore, a booster of team performance, health and wellness.

“At FD Communications, we are always striving to promote wellness to fire up team spirit and excellence in creative delivery. No wonder, this team here is always hungry for success. We continue to transform consumer behaviour, as well as give meaning to life-changing causes through the stories we tell using the agency’s communication tools in brand, media and PR strategies.,” he said.

Going forward the PR Director & New Media said the company is committed to enhance building exercises to its employees

“We have embraced sports as a platform for team building. As you may be aware, this is the second Sports Day this year. The first was in March and was facilitated by Andrew Okallo, an East African expert in Team-Building exercises and Creative Branding Strategy,” he said

FD Communications has produced sports personalities in the likes of Mr Frank Jomo who is Golfer at Blantyre Sports Club and Miranda Dulla who is a rising Basketball star at Blantyre Youth Centre.

FD Communications Ltd provides advertising, PR, brand management and media production services in mobile telecoms, banking/financial services, agro-processing, FMCGs and social sectors. The company has been servicing local and multi-national brands since 2006.

For further inquiries;

Frank Phiri

Director, PR & Corporate Communications,

Mobile: 0888954305,

E-mail: frankphiri@fdcommunications.mw

