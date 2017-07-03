Favoured Martha Set To Release New Album

Renowned female gospel artist, Favoured Martha says all is set for her upcoming new album to be released late this month.

Speaking exclusively to the Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, the artist whose real name is Martha Chisomo Pingasa said though the recording of the songs was in the final stages, she was struggling to find the title track of the album.

“I am finding it difficult to find the title track. The funny part of it is that I can choose what I think is the best track while my fans think otherwise, I am still consulting,” said Martha.

She added that God willing, the CD launch will take place December this year and she assured her fans to expect nothing less but the best.

The ten track album will be Favoured Martha’s third album and is being produced by Khumbo Kaliwo of Studio 88. (

By Loness Gwazanga, Blantyre, July 3, Mana)

