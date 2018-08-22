FAUSTACE CHIRWA CAUTIONS FOUL-MOUTHED WOMEN

One of the leading women rights activist yesterday condemned women who use their gender status to slur fellow women in the political arena.

Faustace Chirwa who has been in the women activism for more then twenty years now, was reacting to calls that women of late have been seen insulting the First Lady of Malawi Professor Gertrude Mutharika in the social media for no apparent reasons.

“I can’t stand here to protect women who insult fellow women in public even men in public and expect some of us to come to your rescue. Forget that,” she is well quoted on her Facebook page.

“We must preach what we are and not pretend as if we are angels and yet we go on podium and social media to castigate the whole president in the name of freedom of expression. It doesn’t work like that anywhere. Women of substance are those who recognize and appreciate the dignity of human kind,” Faustace further said.

All this is coming in after we have seen hate speeches from women like Patricia Kaliati, Calista Chapola and Abiti Manice who is an American citizen but is constantly involved in local politics against the laws of her country, US. Abiti was nabbed yesterday at Kamuzu International Airport on her way back to US after granting sarcastic interviews to the local media against the president of Malawi.

Like this: Like Loading...