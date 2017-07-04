Father, Son Arrested Over MANEB Exam Cheating In Mchinji

A 47 year old father was on Monday arrested by police after he asked his son to write for him the ongoing Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer, Nolliettie Chihana, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the man, Andrew Mvula, a Clerk at Mchinji District Council, from Traditional Authority Mkanda in the same district, is among the 365 candidates sitting for the Malawi School Certificate of Education at Mchinji Cluster Centre.

Chihana said the Son, 22 year old Andrew Mvula Junior, was spotted in the exam room wearing a MANEB identification Card belonging to his father and writing a Social and Development Studies Paper 2.

Police investigations established that the father had asked his son to write the exams on his behalf and were both arrested.

The son has been charged with an offence of having access to examination material without authority, contrary to Section 14(2A), while the father will answer charges of hiring a person to write examinations on his behalf, contrary to Section 29(18) of MANEB Regulations Act.

They will both appear in court soon. (By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, Lilongwe, July 4, Mana)

