Fashion4Change Back: To Be Held On Nov 3 At Crossroads Hotel In Blantyre

The spectacular Fashion4Change, an annual fashion expo which was introduced in October 2017, is back and this time around it will be held at the Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre on November 3 from 6:30pm.

During this event, Fashion4Change will host 10 of Malawi’s best apparel makers and six international designers to raise awareness about recycling through the fashion expo. Malawi’s celebrated artists Patience Namadingo and Piksy will spice up the event with live performances.

“The world currently faces an unprecedented double-edged race to restore the environment as well as curb rampant practices that lead to adverse climate change and have a devastating effect on the planet.

“There is a need now, more than at any time in the history of the earth, for people to join in united forces to address this problem and save the planet from further distress. Our initiative, Fashion4Change, is our contribution towards that goal.

“We duly recognize the impact that fashion has and the interest that it generates among the youths; hence our deliberate tactic of using the fashion platform to raise awareness but also rally voices in on environmental issues,” said the initiatives’ Managing Director Ausa Tinyade Kamanga.

Kamanga said the project is founded upon the mission of using fashion and other artistic expressions to make a global impact.

“Fashion4Change targets corporate leaders in a bid to consolidate voices in the campaign for environmental sustainability practices across Malawi.

“Our first event focused on the environment, with a more specific emphasis on deforestation, and we partnered United Purpose’s ‘Chitetezo Mbaula’ product which has been proven to reduce carbon emission,” she said.

How do they go about it?

“Every year since inception, we host a fashion expo where designers exhibit projects tailored around that year’s theme. The theme for this year’s fashion expo is Recycle.

“At Fashion4Change, we feel this is breakthrough moment because today, more than ever before, customers want to be associated with brands and companies that are thoughtful and responsible to their communities and environment,” said Kamanga.

Previously, Fashion4Change conducted ‘The Cook Stove Challenge’ which was aimed at inspiring companies to purchase Chitetezo Mbaula as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to distribute to rural communities in an effort to both empower people and preserve the environment.

Via the Cook Stove Challenge, Fashion4Change donates 6,000 stoves in areas highly affected by deforestation.

“Our passion for fashion is only matched by our hunger for a clean environment and this drives Fashion4Change to continue organising the event.

“Fashion4Change is offering a new way to donate by enabling donors to choose the charity or project that they support, see what they have raised and understand the impact they have made.

“As a social enterprise, we will utilise any operating profits to continually develop trusted and efficient ways of reducing cost, increasing ease of recycling and significantly increasing funding to the social projects chosen by our donors.”

Contact Details:

Ausa Tinyade Kamanga (Managing Director)

ausa.kamanga@yahoo.com

+265 999 183 859

