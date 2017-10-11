Fashion For Change: Alpha Agency Uses Fashion To Protect Environment

As fashion designers in Malawi continue to make a difference in fashion circles, some organizers of public events are using the same to protect the environment.

One such organization is Alpha Agency which teamed up with United Purpose in hosting a fashion event at Wine House in Blantyre on Monday.

United Purpose is a non-government organization doing a number of activities including the manufacturing of Chitetezo mbaula which uses little firewood for cooking.

In an interview with Malawi New Agency (MANA), Director for Alpha Agency Initiative Tina Kendricks said they decided to hold the fashion show to encourage corporate companies to buy Chitetezo mbaula from United Purpose to be donated to vulnerable women across Malawi.

She said more women in rural areas rely on firewood for cooking thereby causing deforestation in the process hence the need to promote the use of this cooking stove.

“Research has shown that using Chitetezo mbaula is the best way to protect the environment it consumes less firewood,’’ said Kendricks.

She added that the Agency would donate the fuel wood saving stoves to women considering that they do not have the financial capacity to purchase them.

At the event, manufacturers of Kukoma cooking oil, Cori, purchased 3300 cooking stoves in support of the initiative.

The event attracted 10 designers from Malawi and two designers from Zambia. Patience Namadingo, Stich Frey and poet Sylvester Kalizang’oma spiced up the event.

