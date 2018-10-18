Fare Thee Well Senior Cadet Lilian Matonga

It is in sad moments like these that I agree with the wisest man that ever lived, King Solomon, that life is vanity: it is a chase after the wind. I spent some time over the phone last night with my good friend Samuel Samson sharing pain and grief over the death of Lilian Matonga because my best memories in politics are about the day I met and worked with Lilian in about August 2012.

I left Blantyre in the company of two DPP friends on a political assignment. We arrived in Lilongwe and picked two more DPP friends. We left Lilongwe after sunset and drove through the night to the northern district of Mzimba. In Mzimba we were supposed to meet two DPP guys from Mzuzu. Since it was night, we slept at an agreed lodging place where we knew our northern guys had lodged already.

In the morning, my two Blantyre friends, Lilongwe friends and I, went at the restaurant of the Lodge to take breakfast when upon scanning the environment and looking at the unfamiliar faces, I saw a guy and giant lady taking breakfast. They were looking at me. They both smiled and I later discovered that they had smiled because the lady had made a joke about me for eating nsima for breakfast. They both had warm and very friendly smiles: they were Lilian Matonga and Samuel Samson.

After finally identifying each other and strategizing for the day ahead, we drove out into the field for work. That is when I discovered that Lilian was not only gifted with a giant stature but great physical strength and hardworking spirit. Lilian was the only girl among us but was always ahead of us and completed way much work than any of us the guys. She never got tied. None of us matched her strength and dedication to the assignment. None!! and she always smiled.

During the assignment, one guy nicknamed me Jakaya Kikwete. I dont remember why he gave me the name. But I remember Lilian later laughing and saying, “komatu dzinali likukukhala, after all you really look like Jakaya Kikwete.” They all kept the name and when we met on several other occasions in Mzuzu and later Lilongwe, Lilian was always excited and friendly saying “Kikwete ulipo?”

Lilian was the most loyal and dedicated Cadet I have ever known. I dont want to pretend to know all cadets, but among the few I ever had a chance to meet and work with, Lilian was the most loyal and loved DPP with her soul. She could die for DPP, literally. While DPP was in the Opposition between 2012 and 2014, Lilian was living in Mzuzu but she could travel on several occassions to attend meetings, rallies and to escort or welcome APM at the airport, usually on her own account. Her love for DPP was amazing and she sacrificed and gave DPP her best love.

There was a time I disappointed her when I quited my activities with DPP the following year in 2013 and later lost my trust in the party in 2015. Lilian and myself, once comrades that stood together for DPP found ourself on different sides arguing and “fighting” each other. Her trust in DPP never wavered. Unlike other cadets and myself, she never lost faith in DPP at any point. Her loyalty to DPP was steadfast until her death yesterday.

And most importantly, her other unique attribute was her love and loyalty for friends which remained steadfast as well even when you disagreed and fought. The last time I met her was towards the end of 2016. I had arrived in the country from somewhere and I was at the peak of disagreements and fights with Cadets, including herself. But when we met at Shoprite in Lilongwe, I was trying to avoid her knowing we had facebook disagreements. But she had seen me from a distance. She walked towards me in her majestic stature with the same warm and friendly smile she had the first day at Mzimba and said, ” Iwe Kikwete ulipo?” There were no grudges with her. We laughed and talked and she invited me to her office. I failed to go due to other committments. But I am happy that our last parting was well made with smiles and laughter.

She loved DPP. I am not sure if the party loved her the same way she did. But I am sure she did not really care if the party loved her less. She loved loving DPP and that was good enough for her.

I can’t pretend that I knew her a lot. I know she had close friends who knew her way better than I ever did. But through the few moments I interacted with her, I know she was an asset to DPP and the party has lost a future leader. And in deed our country has lost a future leader.

Lilian Matonga, its Kikwete here. Rest well Cadet, Rest well daughter of God. If we meet again, we will in deed smile and laugh again.

