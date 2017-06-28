FAM, Carlsberg Call For Fair Play in Carlsberg Cup; “May Best Team Win”

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Carlsberg Malawi Limited have urged soccer lovers in the country to protect the sanctity of the game by upholding fair play in the Carlsberg Cup.

FAM’s General Secretary Alfred Gunda and Carlsberg Malawi Senior Brands Manager for Alcoholics Twikale Chirwa made the plea on Tuesday at Mpira House in the commercial city of Blantyre during the 2017 Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 national draw.

“As we are going into this phase the major message is that lets play fair. Let’s play fair and a discipline game of football were the best team wins and we progress with the spirit of fair Play in all the games that we play.

“As football mother body in the country, we are warning against all things that are negative to football from both teams, officials and supporters,” sounded the warning Alfred Gunda, FA General secretary.

On his part, Carlsberg Malawi Senior Brands Manager for Alcoholics Chirwa said,” We look forward to exciting football but also discovering new talents to develop the football agenda which is scouting players of the national team, the Flames.”

Carlsberg Malawi Limited sponsors the Carlsberg Cup to the tune of Mk 40 Millions (Forty Million Malawi Kwacha). The winner will get MK12 Million while the runners MK 5 million. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

