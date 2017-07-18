Fake news on Ferreira

Shiraz Ferreira’s competitors are back in town with their dirty games. This time around, they are trying to tarnish his name so that his existing contract with the Malawi government should be terminated.

These competitors have recruited some mercenary journalists who are set to be publishing false news on this successful businessman in various media outlets.

The competitors who are bitter with Shiraz’s successful bids with the government have been trying to pull him down for the past four years though their efforts have never bore any fruit.

And despite creating those false news on him, Shiraz has been proving them wrong as he has been successful implementing his contracts to the satisfactory of the Malawi Government.

Shiraz Ferreira is the CEO of SF International, a import and export company in uniform attire and is also the local agent for OTT Technologies a military vehicle supplier based in Pretoria south africa.

