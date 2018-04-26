Facts About The K4billion Fund

1. The K4 Billion will benefit all Malawian in every constituency.

2. The bill was passed by the parliament with support from every Member of Parliament.

3. Minister acted according to public finance management which gives power to the finance minister to make an allocation in the national budget for parliament to analyse and approve before for spending any public funds, that exactly what the finance minister did.

4. MPs from all parties including the opposition (PP, MCP, UDF) approved a bill. They fully understand what they were approving.

5. Funds will not go into individuals’ accounts, it will be deposited in Local Development account for Malawians.

