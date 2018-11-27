FACT CHECK: PP MP Ralph Mhone Lies In Parliament On Fuel Prices

People’s Party MP Ralph Mhone said in Parliament this week that during PP regime between April 2012 and May 2014, fuel prices never increased in Malawi.

He said actually fuel prices reduced. However the facts show that he is lying.

THE FACTS

According to fuel price list for the period, at time PP took over government, petrol was selling at K490 per litre, diesel at K475 per litre and paraffin was at K388 per litre.

By the time PP was booted out of government in May 2014, petrol was selling at K839 per litre, diesel was at K853 per litre and paraffin was at K719 per litre.

THE MUTHARIKA GOVERNMENT

A further analysis of prices shows that fuel prices went up by at least 71% in just the 2 years of Joyce Banda government.

In a situation where we say the February 2012 price was maintained to elections and we analyse that with the price today, it shows that in the 4 years of President Peter Mutharika government, petrol pricevhas gone up by 18% and diesel by 16%.

CONCLUSION

Mhone, a lawyer by trade, LIED.

