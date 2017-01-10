Facebook’s Favourite Candidate Has Lost Again…Next time Facebook Chatter Starts Endorsing A Candidate, Ignore Them

Facebook’s favourite candidate has lost again. There is something misleading about social media when it comes to elections. Often the candidate favoured on facebook, whatapp, twitter etc loses and the one they don’t want ascends to power. After the results you get statements like ‘stollen election’, rigging at its best’ , ‘amwa doom’, ‘the best candidate has lost’ …and finally they will denigrate the voters and say …’don’t underestimate the power of stupid people operating together for a common purpose’….

Why is this the case?

Is it because of our inability to comprehend the seemingly complicated voters’psyche? My thoughts are, next time Facebook chatter starts endorsing a candidate, ignore them. Most of the comments are made out of hearsay and rumour mongering other than the actual situation on the ground. And majority of them (fb chatterboxes) don’t vote. Too much posturing on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...