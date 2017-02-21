Exposing Fake Prophets: Bushiri Must Fall Campaign Reaches Climax In South Africa

Dear Bushiri,

The church that you need to pay R7000 see how they operate …we call these professional scammers.

We work hard to be rich not milking people in the name of the Lord, Bushiri you are stealing from the poor. You need to be paid a visit by the ANCYL and we are coming soon.

Young blood Bushiri, phoning Vodacom to block my number and send Home affairs officials to my house will not intimidate me at all, I have always told you to come and face me as I am trying and pushing hard on you. I don’t attend your church so stop making threats. You are a “man of God”. I call u, I even call ur Bodyguards and your wife as well for us to talk. What did you do? Showing me your middle finger?

Am not intimidated by your followers and all who you are sending to me. Not even your threats. I will die for the truth and no one in this world will want his mother to be disrespected like you did to my mother you Young Bloody.

You have my numbers why don’t you call me if it’s a thing that needs to be discussed in person. In this world no one is better than the other if you do not know. The law is for all. And I won’t stop till you apologize and say to the world what the truth of the matter is.

Bushiri and your boys we are tired with these fake prophecies

All we want is the truth about you and to stop your games.

I don’t think that in other countries they will entertain any South African to play silly games the way Bushiri is doing here in South Africa.

Once again, sending your Bodyguards to threaten me will not result to anything. You are a “man of God” as your followers call you and as they believe that you are “God.” Then why do you have bodyguards, why do you have snipers? The white guy that they are claiming he is from United States and he is the best sniper in the world. Well, let him know that I am protected by God the one and only and of course I did say this to your bodyguards, I also told them to pass the message to you that South Africans are tired of these fake prophecies and stop capturing our government because I am also starting this week to see everything you doing with government officials including tenders.

Bikers are meeting now we are planning a mass ride to your church and office.

We’ll all stand together. Date will be announce soon but it will be in week days/ weekend.

South Africa we can together fight this and bring changes to our country, together we can bring peace and changes in our Land.

— I Am The Bike Rider That Satan Warned You About —

#BushiriMustFall (By Martin P.S. Antonio)

