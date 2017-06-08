Exposed: PAC Advancing JB Agenda…Robert Phiri Is Cousin To Banda

Details have emerged that the divided Public Affairs Committee is advancing former president Joyce Banda’s agenda of bringing government down.

Banda is using Pac executive director Robert Phiri who is cousin to Richard Banda, husband to the former president.

Banda is also using Pac chairperson Reverend Felix Chingota who got kickbacks from the former president in the name of a vehicle which he is still using.

As if that is not enough, JB is also using Professor Wiseman Chijere Chirwa to discredit government. Chirwa’s wife participated in the 2014 elections and stood on the People’s Party ticket as a member of parliament but failed.

To satisfy JB’s demand more, Pac invited Henry Kachaje to advance the regime change agenda. Kachaje is an ardent supporter and member if the opposition Malawi Congress Party.

“You can therefore, conclude that Pac is being used to advance JB’s agenda. The current Pac has lost direction and has no sensible agenda as a religious body that earned respect in the past,” a member of Pac said.

The member said delegates to the two day indaba in Blantyre wondered why Pac invited some personalities whose character is under question. Such people included Vincent Wandale who was arrested and convicted over land issues in Thyolo and Billy Mayaya who has lost his activism stamina as he now holds one man demonstrations since people stopped listening to him

