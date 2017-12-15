Exclusive: Jane Nthakomwa Stages Abduction, Faces Probe Over ICTC Malawi Fraud

Lilongwe-based businesswoman Jane Nthakomwa who reportedly was ‘abducted’ is said to be facing criminal investigations over fraudulent activities involving Inspired Computer Technology Consultants -ICTC Malawi, a local ICT company, where she is managing director, Nyasa Times understands.

Nthakomwa is said to have been kidnapped along the Area 14 Highway in Lilongwe on Monday evening when she was returning home from her office in the City Centre.

But police sources have said they are treating the ‘abduction’ with a pinch of a salt as investigations on fraudulent activities have been launched.

ICTC, which deals in ICT services and products, including software and hardware, is reported to have submitted a bid for a substantial book consolidation contract in Malawi, tendered by the Ministry of Education, and funded by the African Development bank (AfDB) to supply text books to 800 secondary schools. Other bidders included Tideways and Mallory International and Maneno Enterprises who hold a joint venture.

However, Tide Wings which were cheapest bidder was disqualified because they are under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in relation to the Cashgate scandal.

Nyasa Times understands that ICTC were wary over the relevant experience criteria of the Bidding Documents, since they have never bid for or received any comparable contract anywhere, more or less any book consolidation contract and the Ministry of Education were alerted on this.

In a move to prop up their image as a credible supplier, ICTC with Nthakomwa involved, presented documents purported to be an award of a World Bank contract from the Ministry of Education in Uganda for over USD 7million, dated 16th April, 2015 which has proved to be fake confirmed by the Uganda Ministry of Education as this contract never existed.

The documents show the date of the notification of award, the expected date of response and of the contract as 16th April, 2015 in each case. In fact the deadline for response was 2:00pm on the date of issuance of the letter.

Authorities learnt this is unlikely as bidders are normally given several days to respond, and there are usually further delays before contract signing, since World Bank contracts generally require a ‘Performance Guarantee’ to be in place before contracts are signed.

ICTC also submitted other documents on a Mozambique contract which has the same characteristics, which adds to the improbability.

Apparently, ICTC also submitted fake guarantee to a South Africa-based company, Pearson, who are supplying titles as part of the current AfDB contract and Pearson have since complained to the Malawi authorities

During the course of due diligence, it was found that ICTC also submitted fraudulent bank guarantee of $2.4 million so that Malawi government should issue advance payments.

“We are interested to question Jane Nthakomwa and ICTC officials on these allegations,” a Fiscal Police officer told Nyasa Times on Thursday.

Police suspect the abduction of Nthakomwa is ‘fake’ and that it had been staged to implicate Maneno Enterprises.

The law enforcers on Wednesday picked Dorah Nyirenda of Maneno Enterprises for questioning as she is completely familiar with all the facts relating to ICTC’s behaviour on the books contract.

Like this: Like Loading...