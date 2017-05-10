Ex-Bushiri’s PRO Kelvin Sulugwe Goes Deeper: Says Bushiri Is Adulterous, He Impregnated Thoco Phiri’s Wife

By on 72 Comments

Thoko Phiri and wife with Bushiri (Centre)

It never rains for the self-claimed Malawian Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri real name Chipiliro Gama of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) after revelations that he impregnated Annastacia Angel wife to Thocco Phiri, a Camera man and Editor at Prophetic Channel.

Bushiri’s Former Public Relations Officer Kelvin Sulugwe spilled the beans on Tuesday night via a facebook post.

“Before I go to sleep, I want to remind my brother Thocco Phiri that there is a reason he was forced to marry this woman who is way older than him. And then, she gave him a daughter who looks exactly like the anointing,”

“People love the anointing. I love the anointing. Unfortunately, I couldn’t maintain my position with the anointing. Glad you are maintaining it. You are strong,” posted Kelvin Sulugwe.

Meanwhile, Bushiri’s new Public Relations Officer Ephraim Nyondo has apologized to Malawians who were victimized by Mr Sulugwe. He said that “Profit of Gold” Bushiri is ashamed with the conduct of Sulugwe.

Bushiri splashed out of money during Thoko’s wedding ceremony

“The Prophet is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed of lies and immaturity conduct of Mr Sulugwe, more importantly the embarrassment, and unequivocal hurt and sadness Mr Sulugwe has brought to his fellow trusted friends and the general public.

“ It is so hard to think of the tremendous damage He has caused to try break apart every good thing we built for our ECG family and the world,” said Nyondo in statement.

Recently, Newsnigeria.com revealed that male members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering ECG church belonging to are slowly losing trust in Prophet Bushiri who is believed to be destroying relationships and marriages because of his erotic acts on women.
(Addition report Visit http://www.newsnigerians.com/breaking-news/prophet-bushiri-losing-trust-of-his-male-congregates-he-is-destroying-our-families-with-his-acts/)

Adulterous Bushiri and some of his kids

Ex-Bushiri’s PRO Kelvin Sulugwe Goes Deeper: Says Bushiri Is Adulterous, He Impregnated Thoco Phiri’s Wife added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

72 Responses to "Ex-Bushiri’s PRO Kelvin Sulugwe Goes Deeper: Says Bushiri Is Adulterous, He Impregnated Thoco Phiri’s Wife"

← Older Comments
  1. Mwananchi Womvera   May 11, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Prophet, prophet chani apa. Kahule kaja kadziwika lero. This man a satanist, an adulterer. Ogo! Zaululika lero! Hahahahahaahhaaaa, chinsalu chang’ambika

    Reply
  2. Marumbo Nyasulu Kajip   May 11, 2017 at 6:46 am

    phinduless mbuzi meee

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply