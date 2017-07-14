Evil Wife Exposed As Technology Saves Francis Msonthi From Being Arrested In US

A week ago a man was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her after Amazon’s Alexa called police.

Eduardo Barros, 28, was reportedly house sitting in Tijeras, New Mexico when he reportedly became angry with his girlfriend over a text message she had received and accused her of cheating on him.

Fast forward, one week a Malawian man Francis Msonthi was arrested on allegations that he assaulted his wife in a car.

However a video obtained by Malawi Voice clearly shows that Mr Msonthi had recorded the whole altercation on camera hence the police were forced to release Mr Msonthi without any charges.

The video clearly shows Mrs Msonthi in foul mood and swearing in vernacular language at Mr Msonthi’s relation as she was accusing them of trying to kill her “Mrs Msonthi”

After she realised that she was on camera she jumped straight to get hold of the phone in an attempt to delete the evidence of the conversation. After bystanders called the police, Mr Msonthi showed the evidence and was released on bail pending to further investigation. That’s him and the estranged wife.

Francis Msonthi is the son of Kamuzu Banda official translator John Msonthi and the young brother of the retired Malawi Army senior officer Brigadier John Msonthi.

