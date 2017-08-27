Evil Spirits At Livingstonia Synod Indaba, As Rev Levi Nyondo Chases Out Media

LIVINGSTONIA Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) General Administrative Conference (GAC) which is underway at Ekwendeni Mission was disrupted for close to two hours yesterday.

The delegates failed to agree whether the conference should continue or the moderator should suspend the meeting and deliberate the issues during the Synod General Assembly.

Moderator for the synod, Reverend John Gondwe, provoked the situation when he took close to an hour, in his welcoming speech explaining to the delegates several issues surrounding their 2016 elections that forced Reverend Timothy Nyasulu and other church ministers to drag the synod to court.

Soon after finishing his speech, delegates were not given a chance to comment on the matter, despite other ministers claiming that Christians wanted the matter to be resolved at the synod’s General Assembly.

However, the disruption reached the climax, when Reverend Nyasulu, retired Reverend Anthony Luhanga, Church Elders Spencer Mhone and Prince Tembo entered the church carrying placards that had messages demanding the moderator to suspend the conference.

While singing Hymn 151, Chiuta Linga Lithu, the disgruntled delegates continued singing in front of the moderator forcing him to adjourn the meeting paving way for the synod Executive Committee to discuss the item presented.

However, when the meeting reconvened, the moderator through the synod’s General Secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo, chased out the media preventing them from recording the deliberations.

Speaking in an interview later, Nyasulu said the moderator later communicated to the delegates that the GAC would appoint a committee which will look into the matter before it is tabled by the delegates.

“I see politics in this matter. Our message was clear, GAC cannot resolve these elections issues [in court]. Therefore the moderator should cancel this meeting and call for Synod General Assembly.

“I see him deliberately avoiding the matter but I promise that I will not rest until the matter comes to an end. I am not doing this [for] my sake but for the church sanity,” Nyasulu said.

However, Gondwe said he will present his official position on the matter soon after the conference ends tomorrow.

The Livingstonia Synod GAC has attracted 112 delegates from the 28 presbyteries and head of departments including the entire synod executive members. It is also the first meeting to have police officers providing security.

Like this: Like Loading...