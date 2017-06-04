EU Invites Malawi President Prof Mutharika To Brussels…To Deliver A Keynote Address

Malawi President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will leave for Brussels, Belgium on Monday, June 5 2017. The plane carrying President Mutharika will depart Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 3:00pm.

The President travels to Belgium on the invitation of the European Union (EU) to attend the 2017 European Development Days (EDD) which is held each year and brings together the development community to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. President Mutharika will address the gathering.

After the EDD, President Mutharika will travel to the United Kingdom (UK), where he will address the Oxford University focusing on among others the Global Access to Education, Youth and Women Empowerment.

