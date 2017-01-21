EPAC’s, Bullets Clearout Begins As Technical Team Submit Fateful Proposal

Malawi Voice can exclusively reveal that EPAC F.C’s axe has fallen and the axing of the players has started! Confirming the developments, EPAC’s general secretary Chiyamiko Lita said as of now he can’t disclose names of players who will be released.

“About thirteen players will be told to stop training with the team and that can only mean one thing – they’re out of favor,” revealed Lita.

Lita has made it clear that the team wants to drop some players from current squad, while looking at adding more “quality”.

According to our sources at Njenjete za mu Lilongwe, more players are expected to find themselves at the exit door of the club "soon".

On Audrey Makonyola’s future with the team, he said management is going to meet on Thursday to see the way forward

“Mr Makonyola sign one year contract with us, so we are going to review his performance and propose our offer to him. He is still our coach” said Lita In a related development, the curtain is expected to come down on a number of Nyasa Big Bullets later this week after the club’s technical committee presents a proposal for the new season to the management. Last week it was revealed that there would be an exodus of players from Bullets.

Sources at Bullets have now have told Malawi Voice that following a meeting between the technical team and the management, the technical team submitted a list of changes they would like to see take place in the team for the new season.