Enjoying Cordial Partnership: UK, US Partners Donate 238 Pharmacy Storage Units To Malawi

Malawi is enjoying cordial partnership in health with UK and US governments as the latter two have donated 238 Prefabricated Pharmacy Storage Units.

The units will provide secure, reliable storage for medicines and reduce drug theft in hospitals across Malawi.

With 115 units already provided in 106 sites in Malawi in the first phase and now a further 238 pharmacy storage units commissioned in the second phase, medical personnel in 344 health facilities across Malawi can deliver effective health services and better health outcomes for ordinary Malawians.

Since 2012 the UK has invested more than £150m (K 150 billion), including more than £20m to procure, warehouse and distribute essential medicines in Malawi.

Like this: Like Loading...