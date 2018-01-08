Enemies Humiliated As ACB Clears Nankhumwa

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cleared Minister of Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa of suspected corruption and fraud

Some organisations and individuals reported Nankhumwa, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central Constituency, to the graft-busting body in Janauary last year.

The lawmaker, a former broadcaster, raised eyebrows when he donated an ambulance, 300 bicycles and motorcycles to his constituents valued at over K20million.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the ACB Egritta Ndala said yesterday the bureau will come out with details later.

“I can only confirm but for the details, I need to find out,” she said.

Reacting to the news, Nankhumwa said he is yet to receive official communication from the bureau on the matter.

But he said if true, the findings vindicate him and that there was neither fraud nor foul play in the manner which he mobilised resources for procurement of the donated items.

“I am also getting it from the media and I will wait for communication from the bureau. But if it is true, then it is all smiles for me because it proves my innocence,” said Nankhumwa.

Asked on how the going has been for him during the one year of investigations, Nankhumwa described it as a mix-bag.

“When such things happen, your enemies want to take advantage of the situation, celebrate all their imaginations that perhaps you will end up in jail, at the same time, your syphasizers become restless because they really don’t know what will come next.”

After being reported to the ACB, Nankhumwa told the media that apart from being an MP and Cabinet minister, he also runs businesses and that he had for some time embarked on a saving initiative inorder to purchase the items for his constituency.

And GCK Cameras can confirm that the ACB cleared Nakhumwa without due influence but lack of substantive evidence on the matter. However as the infighting continues, there is continued mudslinging within the camp, the clearance has angered some as they expected this to lead to the fall of Nankhumwa.

