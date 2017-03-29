EGENCO to End ‘Blackout’ Era; Geared to Start Generating Solar, Diesel Power

In an effort to end blackouts in the country, the Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) says it geared to start generating solar power before the end of this year.

EGENCO Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya announced this good tiding on a Press briefing held on Wednesday at Ryalls Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre. He said that EGENCO is fully aware that electricity is the backbone of the country’s economy.

“EGENCO is very mindful that electricity is at the heart of the economic development of every nation and therefore we are doing everything we can to have a stable power generation in the country….

‘’We are exploring financial possibility for us to go into 20Megawatts (20MW) solar power station that is on our immediate plan for this year. If all works out, we should have it in operation within the next 12 to 24 months,” said Liabunya.

Liabunya added that the company will also install diesel power plants in the capital Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre respectively.

“We already have 15MW of diesel power plants that are installed in Lilongwe and are currently in operation. However, we intended to expand by installing other diesel power plants. Works have already begun for a 6MW diesel power plant in Mzuzu.

“Further to this, we will also be installing a 20MW diesel power plant in Mapanga, Blantyre and in the long run install another 10MW diesel power plant in Lilongwe.”

Liabunya also said that EGENCO aims at to be the best electricity generating company in the country. He said that the company will explore other means of generating electricity.

“If we have learnt anything from the current power challenges is that overreliance on hydro power generation can be risky at times. With changes in climate, such challenges are bound to continue. It is, therefore , imperative that we must exploit alternatives sources of generating electricity that can complement hydro power generation, ” said William Liabunya.

EGENCO is the electricity generating company in Malawi. It was formed following the unbundling of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) on January 1st in the year of Our Lord 2017. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

