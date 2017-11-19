 Education Without Christ Is The Fastest Vehicle To Die And Go To Hell-Says Inno Angel

Malawian-South Africa gospel based artist Innocent Kalipo aka ‘Inno Angel’ has urged young people in the country to be responsible for their lives and live an exemplary life in the society.

Kalipo who is also a pastor in the rainbow nation noted that many young people lose direction and focus due to lack of discernment and ability to overcome peer pressure.

“Am proud my music do emphasis that youths should realise that education without Christ is the fastest vehicle to die and to go to Hell” said Kalipo.

Born and raised in Zomba,revealed that since he is an apostle his desire is to win more souls to Christ.

“Most of my songs I believe you listened it’s all about praising God and nothing else but give thanks to God for he is worthy to be praised” said

He released his first single in 2013 ‘Jehovah’ before migrating to South Africa where he manage to release two singles ‘amazing God’ and ‘thank you Lord’.

Currently some of his songs like ‘amazing God’ is enjoying airwaves on some radio stations in Malawi.

Kalipo disclosed that he is intending to complete recording his debut album by the end of next year.

