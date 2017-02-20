Early Child Marriages High In Karonga: 36 Girls Married Off Within One Academic Year

Traditional Authority (T/A) Kilupula of Karonga District has vowed to remove some of his subordinates from chieftainship following the increased cases of early and forced marriages in his area.

This follows a report by Ngerenge Area Development Committee (ADC) which has exposed 36 girls from three secondary schools that left school since 2016 to-date.

Speaking during an interface meeting with his group village headmen and some stakeholders on Saturday, Chief Kilupula expressed concern that despite efforts by different stakeholders to keep girls in school; some parents continue forcing their girls to early marriages under the watch of village headmen.

‘‘It is very painful that most of the school-going girls in my area continue being forced to get married, despite efforts by stakeholders.

‘‘Even though we formed by-laws against the malpractice, no traditional leader in my area seems to care about enforcing these laws, and I warned them that once I find one promoting the malpractice, I will remove him from his position,’’ warned the chief.

According to the ADC Chairperson for Ngerenge, Nelson Mwakisulu, from 2016, about 16 girls from Ngerenge Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), 18 from Providence Private School, and two from Kaporo CDSS dropped out of school in order to get married.

He said most of the girls hail from areas such as Chikutu, Kasisi, Mwanjasi and Mwaulambo. The girls were also reported to have been married by men that already have wives.

In her remarks, Officer In charge for Karonga Police, Deputy Commissioner Sekani Tembo, asked communities in the district to report such cases to the law enforcers, saying marrying off young girls is an offence. (

By Bishop Witmos, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...