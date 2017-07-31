Dwangwa United And Mtetemera’s Secret Liaison!

Malawi Voice picked up strong rumour sensationally suggesting that suspended Dwangwa United coach Macdonald Mtetemera and his club the cane growers are in exploratory talks about a possible return to the team.

The rumour which will no doubt be denied by all parties concerned but Malawi Voice has been reliably informed that the two parties have met.

When called for a response to the story,the former Prison United mentor, Mtetemera said,”I’ve got no comment on this.”

But Malawi Voice can say that even though discussions have taken place,Mtetemera’s return to Chitowe is still very much exploratory.

Having said this ,there will most likely changes at Dwangwa United at the end of this season.

“What i know as of now is that Mr Mtetemera is still on suspension and the executive and trustees met on Monday so its difficult to me to say now” said Dwangwa United team manager Dave Mwandira in an interview with Malawi Voice.

Although Dwangwa United seem struggling to find their winning touch once again,Malawi voice still has it on good authority that there is no gurantee by Dwangwa to recall Mtetemera. (Alinafe Nyanda)

Mwandira believes there’s still time for the team to show soccer fratenity that they deserve to be in TNM super league and will remain there this year.

On Llyod Nkhwazi Mwandira said the former Nyasa Big Bullets coach is doing well and is on the right track

“Lloyd is the technical adviser for the entire Dwangwa United FC and care-taker coach meantime and its part of his role as the technical adviser once coach is sick or busy with other duties.” said Mwandira.

Llyod Nkhwazi has been under immense presure to prove his worth at Dwangwa this season and his team’s inconsistency hasnt made life any easier for him.

Like this: Like Loading...