Dumbutshena Bids Farewell: Thanks Malawians, To Come Back For Charity Work

The outgoing Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Thandiwe Dumbutshena has said she will come back to Malawi to establish Orphan centers.

She was speaking on Tuesday during the farewell dinner at her Residence in Area 10 with different members of Diplomatic corps in the Country.

Dumbetshena said she appreciates that the relationship between Malawi and Zimbabwe Governments` has been cordial with high level of bonding amongst the people of these two great nations.

“Let me thank the people of Malawi for their warm heartedness. They are good and hardowrking people. I therefore promise to come back to Malawi to give back to these people by establishing orphan care centers.

“I have been offering bursaries to needy Children in both Private and Government Schools and this has encouraged me to form my own organization in Malawi’’, she added.

At the farewell dinner, Malawi’s Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Isaac Munlo described Dumbutshena as a true friend of Malawi and the woman of integrity who has helped Malawi to improve its relationship with Zimbabwe.

“She has been accessible and tolerance to all Ambassadors and has build a comprehensive team of Ambassadors and it is my hope that she will carry a better story for Malawi wherever she goes’’, Said Munlo.

Munlo further said the country will miss her activities and he hoped that her replacement would continue Dumbutshena’s good work of uniting Malawi and Zimbabwe as well as members of diplomatic corps.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi and also the Dean of African group speaking on behalf of Malawi members of diplomatic corps described Dumbutshena as wonderful lady, legendary for all African Ambassadors and left a wonderful legacy and will miss her activities.

Among the diplomats present during the farewell dinner include Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and others.

The diplomat, who also served as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Malawi is leaving the country 14 years after presenting her letters of credence in 2004.

