DStv Malawi Subscribers To Watch Trever Noah Live In Johannesburg This Friday

Four lucky DStv Malawian subscribers will watch Trevor Noah live at the The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa this Friday 11th August 2017 after imaging as the lucky winners in the DStv promotion which was open to DStv subscribers in different countries.

The competition was open to all DStv Premium Subscribers who paid 3 or more months in advance. Mr Masauko Nelson Katsala and Mr Geodfrey Mutaya Msisha who both won double tickets each all expenses paid for will join other DStv lucky premium subscribers winners from some countries.

Trevor Noah is one of world’s cerebrated television host and comedian. His is famously known for his role as the Daily Show host on Comedy Central which is also available on DStv channel 122

