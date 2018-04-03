DStv and GOtv Deliver Commonwealth Action live on SuperSport

Eighteen countries across the continent, including Malawi Netball Team, will compete at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia starting on April 4

3 April 2018

18 countries. 18 sport codes. 275 medals. SuperSport hots up with live broadcast of the 21st Commonwealth Games this April!

The World of Champions guarantees an exhilarating viewing experience, securing exclusive pay television rights across Sub-Saharan Africa. Whether on the track, field or court, don’t miss world class athletes like Olympic champion Caster Semenya, Blessing Okagbare and the Malawi netball stars as they create nail-biting sporting entertainment.

Will Malawi National Netball Team finish better than in 2014?

The Malawi Queens have been present at all but one netball event at the Commonwealth Games. In the last two tournaments, Malawi have finished 5th, just missing out on the Bronze medal match. Out of the twenty three games Malawi have played at the Commonwealth Games, they have won thirteen of them. Malawi were one of the highest scorers in Glasgow 2014 scoring a total of 352 goals.

Preparations for the Games took place in Auckland for the recent Taini Jamison Trophy in which Malawi claimed a third placed finish. The Queens suffered defeats to New Zealand and Jamaica but recorded two victories over the Fiji Pearls.

Expect a loud atmosphere when the Queens are on court, they are often crowd favorites with their exciting and dynamic playing style.

Squad

An experienced squad has been selected for the Gold Coast, as nine out of the twelve athletes were present four years ago in Glasgow, leaving only three athletes within the squad that will be making their inaugural appearance at a Commonwealth Games. They are Martha Dambo, Thandie Galleta and Bridget Kumwenda.

Star shooter, Mwai Kumwenda, was the top goal scorer four years ago in Glasgow with a total tally of 230 goals. Mwai currently plays her club netball in Australia with the Melbourne Vixens, so will be no stranger to the Australian crowds.

Jane Chimaliro, Martha Dambo, Thandie Galleta, Joanna Kachilika, Bridget Kumwenda, Mwai Kumwenda, Takondwa Lwazi, Caroline Mtukule, Joyce Mvula, Loreen Ngwira, Sindi Simtowe, Towera Vinkhumbo

More African expected to shine!

Nijel Amos (800m Botswana) has the odds stacked in his favour, as world record holder David Rudisha skips these Games. For Botswana this could be big , especially as Babaloki Thebe and Isaac Makwala are poised to battle it out for the 400m gold.

Great expectations from Nigeria’s Glasgow star, Okagbare, will be steel-eyed as she looks to defend her sprint double, while Kenya pins hope on twin-force Helen Obiri (5000m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3000m)

Four dedicated DStv channels – SS11, SS12, SS13 (Family package) and SS14 (Access Package), two GOtv channels (Select 3 and Select 1) and Maximo are all set to share moments of the Commonwealth Games.

With African medal hopes high for athletics, netball, rugby and swimming, the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, April 4 (11:55 CAT) promises to set the stage for fireworks on the field. The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for April 15 (12:25 CAT).

. -ENDS-

About SuperSport

SuperSport is Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, producing and broadcasting local and international sport for GOtv and DStv pay TV customers across sub-Saharan Africa.

SuperSport provides a mix of 35 channels, offering a wide selection of the best local and international sport action across a multitude of disciplines.

About MultiChoice Africa

Entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open our minds, bring people together around shared passions, and connect us to new realities. It makes us laugh and cry. It informs, it educates and it inspires. MultiChoice is a video entertainment company, and our purpose is to use the power of entertainment to enrich lives. We make the best in entertainment accessible to millions of households in 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. We do this through cutting-edge technology on our DStv and GOtv platforms – delivering the content our customers love and contributing to the success of local economies. Born and bred in Africa, we are rooted in the countries where our customers live. We are managed and run by local people, and strive to provide all our employees with new opportunities. We’re proud of the contribution we make to our communities, and our business has grown hand-in-hand with local economies by forging long-term partnerships with governments, national broadcasters and entrepreneurs. We want to use our influence and resources to play a positive role in Africa, helping to grow Africa’s people and creative

Like this: Like Loading...