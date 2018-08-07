DreamShare Foundation in “Tsogolo” fundraising drive

In striving to make a difference in society, DreamShare Foundation has organized a night of hope Music Concert on 24 August 2018 at the Underground Chichiri Mall in Blantyre with an aim of raising fees for the underprivileged students in various Community Day Secondary Schools across the country.

The Foundation’s country team leader Charles Kabena told MBC Online that the child focused organization is concerned with children who are in secondary schools but they are trapped in poverty which is threatening their dreams.

“Dreamshare believes that we can make a difference in their lives. That is why we have organized this show so that we can find some funds to help paying their schools fees and other needs. So far we are paying for over 180 students, and many more students need support,” said Kabena adding that tickets are sold at MK5000 for the show and available at M Theatre.

“In many communities across Malawi, school fees and related costs create strong barriers to children’s education and ability to reach their goals in life. We should never let children lose their power to dream. We should never allow poverty to take away everything, including their hope for a better life,” he narrated.

Kabena said the show is organized under the banner Tsogolo will start 18:30 hours and there will be live music and poetry by Yankho Seunda, Malala and Code Sangala. On this, he calls for partnership from other stakeholders so that together they can help children affected by poverty to go to school.

“Our society has everything to take care of children in need, we appeal to society to come in numbers to learn what we are doing and in the process help reach out to such children,” added Kabena.

