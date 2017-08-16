DREAM Determined To Continue Providing Services

The Community of Saint Egidio Disease Relief through Excellent and Advanced Means (DREAM) says despite several challenges, it will continue providing services to Malawians.

DREAM, which initially was focusing on HIV and AIDS is now offering screening services to mothers for early detection of cervical cancer.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Open Day last Thursday, which was attended by new minister of Health Atupele Muluzi and ministry officials, DREAM’s Programmes Director Lawrence Alumando said despite the challenges, they will still continue offering the services.

Alumando said as one way of overcoming the challenges, they are partnering with donors and the government to keep the services at the centre running.

“We are happy with the progress and the success we have registered so far. We have managed to reach out to a number of people in the centres we are operating,” he said.

HIV Programme Officer in the Department of HIV & Aids, Brown Chiwandira said Malawi is among the few countries in the SADC region that are performing well in the fight against HIV.

“We have done quite well compared to our fellow countries in the region. We think with this trend, we should be able to reach the 90-90-90 target by 2030,” he said.

Commenting on the 90-90-90 target, which is aimed at attaining 90 percent of people living with HIV to know their status and 90 of those aware of their status to start receiving treatment and that 90 of those receiving treatment are coping well with the treatment, Chiwandira said Malawi will evaluate itself in 2020.

“We have demarcated the target so as to check the progress. In 2020 we will be able to evaluate ourselves … so far statistics show that we have been able to reach about 80 percent of the target,” he said.

Muluzi said the country is at the centre of making rapid achievements regarding the 90-90-90 target.

“We have made great strides in the fight against HIV. The number of early infections has decreased from 55,000 in 2011 to 33,000 in 2015,” Muluzi said.

Since its establishment in Malawi, DREAM has taken the holistic approach to the health of the patient alongside the fight against malnutrition, which from the beginning has been part of the DNA.

DREAM’S target is to obtain universal access to prevention and therapy diagnostics for the main diseases and the work of Dream in the recent years has shown how investment in Aids treatment has had a huge impact on the health systems.

DREAM now has a wider meaning Disease Relief Through Excellent and Advanced Means (DREAM 2.0) which is a global health care targeting both non-communicable and communicable diseases.

DREAM 2.0 is complementing government’s efforts after considering the challenges women face to access facilities that offer cervical cancer services.

