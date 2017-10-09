Dr. Ngwenya Gears-up Campaign With K2.5mil Football Bonanza, As Dr. Jean Kalilani Splashes K400, 000 At The Launch

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant in the forthcoming Lilongwe City South East Constituency by-elections, Reuben Ngwenya over the weekend launched the football bonanza as one way of wooing voters ahead of the October 17 polls.

Ngwenya joined by Minister Jean Kalilani launching the football bonanza as party of his campaign

Speaking during the launch at Msambeta Primary School, Ngwenya a former diplomat at the Malawi Embassy in Japan said the objective of the bonanza is to keep youths in the area busy.

“Only few days before official closing date of the campaign, my message has always been simple, vote for Ngwenya and achieve enormous development,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya rose to the rank of Brigadier General in the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) until former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika appointed him Ambassador to Japan in March 2011.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) called for a by-election in the constituency after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered a re-run following the nullification of the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections that declared DPP’s Bentley Namasasu winner. The elections were contested in court by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama who argued there were irregularities in the elections.

Msungama is also in the race for October 17.

