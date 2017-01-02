Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Takes Charity Work To Mangochi On New Year Eve

First Lady Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika has urged people in the country to consider charity at the festive season in order for the period of Christmas and New Year to be meaningful.

Mutharika said Christmas and New Year celebration was an important time for people in the country to extend a helping hand to others in need to deepen God’s love through serving others in kind or cash.

She said other people could not observe the season because of certain predicaments as such people with adequate resources were supposed to share with the underprivileged.

“Christmas and New Year provide a rare opportunity for people who have to share with those who are not privileged,” she said. “In particular, consideration ought to be given to those in dire situations like those in prison, hospital and those generally in need.”

Mutharika who is also Matron of Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust was speaking on Sunday at Madothi Village in the area of T/A Nankumba in Mangochi when she cheered a four year old boy, Thandizo Simon who successfully underwent a surgery of the hand which had six fingers at Beit Cure.

The First Lady disclosed that Thandizo was identified by a group of Chinese Tourist who came to Cape Maclear later last year and was seen with six fingers on his right hand as he waved good bye to the team who developed an interest and referred him to BEAM.

“When the story of Thandizo reached BEAM we did not hesitate but facilitated for his trip to Beit Cure where he had the other finger removed,” she said, adding that the operation will have the little boy live a normal life again.

“So my coming basically was to see how he is fairing having returned from the hospital last week. Some of his friends who were laughing at him on the basis of his abnormality will no longer do that now,” Mutharika said.

She, therefore, advised people to rise up to the occasion and assist one another in times of problems in their local communities.

Malawian Embassy First Secretary in Beijing, James Maseko who was in the company of the Chinese tour operators said one of the Chinese on the delegation who took a picture of Thandizo swimming in Lake Malawi took the issue to BEAM for its attention.

“We therefore traced the child and BEAM Trust assisted with logistics,” Maseko said. He said the visit by the Chinese tour operators was influential in the sense that apart from appreciating Malawi’s beauty the team extended a hand to have the boy operated on.

In her remarks, Thandizo’s mother Msatha Matabwa thanked BEAM Trust for reaching out to her child, saying the operation would not only help Thandizo to have a normal hand but also reduce stigma among his peers.

“I am quite grateful for the support that you have given me and my son. Apart from helping to go to hospital for the operation you have also come with all these presents. May God bless you richly,” Matabwa, 30, a mother of four said.

(By Arnold Namanja, MANGOCHI, January 02, 2017, Mana)