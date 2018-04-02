Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda Hails APM For Being Appointed Into “Civilian Honours and Decorations Committee”

Gospel artist Ethel Kamwendo Banda has expressed gratitude to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for appointing her a member of the new Civilian Honours and Decorations Committee.

Mutharika appointed the nine-member committee on April 1 2018 with former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale SC as chairperson and Ethel Kamwendo Banda as one of the members.

Other members include senior chiefs Kaomba and Kapeni, Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma, retired General Baxton Namwali, Ministers of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development; Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and also Director of Culture.

Banda expressed surprise and joy when she heard that the president had appointed her to be a member of the committee.

“God has done wonders to me. He really wants me to serve the people in all angles as you are aware that apart from being a musician, I am a mother but also a pastor. I am very thankful to God and the President for entrusting me with that deserving responsibility. I am very happy because I did not expect that to happen to me,” said the jubilant songbird.

Some of the popular songs by Banda are “Ndiumboni” and “Ndidzayimba” “Uthenga” “Watikondera”.

Banda used to play secular music and was a great stage dancer who mesmerized fans all night long. She was once in Sapitwa and then Ravers bands.

Like this: Like Loading...