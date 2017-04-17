Dr. David Bandawe’s Burial Tuesday In Dowa  

Former Malawi High Commissioner to Zambia, Dr. David Bandawe Sunday passed on at Kamuzu Central hospital in Lilongwe after being hospitalized.

Bandawe is said to have been since his recall from the diplomatic service late last year.

According to the programme posted on his Facebook page, former Malawi High Commissioner to Mozambique, Dr Martin Kansichi said viewing of the body of late Bandawe will take place at his house in Chitipi residence from 10.30 am and there will be a church service.

Dr Kansichi said the body is expected to depart for his home village in Dowa by 12 noon and are expected to arrive at Dowa 1 Primary School.

“R.IP. HE, Dr David Bandawe Sad to see you gone to the glory so soon,” former High Commissioner wrote.

Paul Chiunguzeni who served as Principal Secretary in government wrote “fare thee classmate…..Public Administration class of 1976-80”

Macra employee Limbani Moya, exclaimed that, “oh No! Sad was he ill? Sleep well Dr Bandawe.”

USA based Diplomat and former Inspector General Lot Dzonzi said, “Another Kongwe product gone, my Your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Bandawe has served in several governments senior positions including Chief Executive officer for Lilongwe Assembly, Chief Elections Officer and Senior Deputy Clerk of Parliament.

He was appointed High Commissioner to Zambia in 2009.

The burial of late Bandawe will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (By Tione Andsen, Lilongwe, April 17, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...