Dr. Ben Phiri To Address African-Nordic Business Forum In Finland As Guest Speaker

Former Presidential aide and Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Operations and Field Marshal, Dr. Ben Phiri, is in Finland where on schedule is him featuring as guest speaker at this year’s African- Nordic Business Conference to be held on May 4, 2017 at the Hilton Strand Hotel in the capital Helsinki.

He was invited to the prestigious annual forum in his capacity as Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Beata Holdings Limited.

The conference- whose theme is “AFRICA INNOVATES 2017- seeks to provide a forum for building sustainable and innovative business partnerships between players from Africa and Nordic countries. The aim is to pair the proven innovative and knowledge transfer credentials of the Nordics with the extensive growth and business potential on the African continent for mutual benefits.

Dr. Phiri is expected to present a paper on “SDGs & Private Sector: Mutual Benefits for Development – Challenges and Opportunities”.

He will – in between meetings – hold exclusive meetings with several educational stakeholders and Finnish innovation platforms.

The conference according to information sourced on

http://www.springboard.fi/program, has been organized by Springboard Afro-Nordic Business Platform, an independent company of specialists offering a range of business-to-business services.

It will include sessions that explore market potential in areas such as infrastructure, consumer goods, education, energy, entrepreneurship, finance, healthcare, ICT and renewable energy.

This year’s forum has attracted a record 20 of the world’s prominent motivational among them Kai Mykkanen, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden who is an advocate of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Other speakers are Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings Managing Director Karim Sadek, Viola Llewellyn, Artem Gurevich the Chief of Staff of Rendeavour, Andre Noel Chaker a world class moderator and host in Canada and Finland, Matt Copeland the executive director of Nordic Business Development, Carol Kariuki CEO of Kepsa, Kenya, Catherine Kimaryo regional director of project and infrastructure finance, Tanzania, Jonas Schwarz Lausten co-owner Nordic Hotels, Denmark, James Woods CEO of Aja Africa, Malawi and Carole Versteeg director of centre of investment promotion, Cote d’Ivoire among several others.

Since leaving State House two years ago, Dr. Phiri has dedicated his time to attending and speaking at events locally and abroad besides managing his stably-growing conglomerate, Beata Holdings.

Beata Holdings according to the program on the event’s website, started its operations in 2008. Under the leadership of Dr Phiri, the company grew into a medium business steadily. Seeing many opportunities available in Malawi, Phiri registered Beata Holdings Ltd as conglomerate of companies under the Beata Trust.

The company’s portfolio have grown into multi million Kwacha enterprises and are poised for major growth in this financial year.

Beata is currently providing employment to over 150 Malawians both skilled and unskilled labor.

The Trust is involved in a number of charitable works in Malawi. It currently runs K4 Million Scholarship Fund for underprivileged students to pursue tertiary education. (By Allen Mollen)

