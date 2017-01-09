DPP’s Wild Ndipo Is Now New BT Mayor, As Noel Chalamanda Concedes Defeat “Thank you Blantyre”

Meet The New BT Mayor

Blantyre has elected Councillor Wild Ndipo as its New Mayor replacing celebrity councilor Noel Chalamanda.

In his acceptance speech, Chalamanda thanked the people of Blantyre for the opportunity to serve as their Mayor while conceding results.

“Congratulations your worship! I pledge my total support and cooperation. I wish you well! I wish you success

“To all that supported me encouraged me, spoke well of me and wished me well, I pour my profound gratitude to you. This is how democracy works. The people have spoken !Thank you all.” said Chalamanda.

One Response to "DPP’s Wild Ndipo Is Now New BT Mayor, As Noel Chalamanda Concedes Defeat “Thank you Blantyre”"

  1. Trumpson Zakanika   January 9, 2017 at 11:38 am

    you have a tall mountain to crimb my old bro chalamanda has set a legacy and u need to continue other wise this jerous decision will bland u a failure

