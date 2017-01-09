DPP’s Wild Ndipo Is Now New BT Mayor, As Noel Chalamanda Concedes Defeat “Thank you Blantyre”

Blantyre has elected Councillor Wild Ndipo as its New Mayor replacing celebrity councilor Noel Chalamanda.

In his acceptance speech, Chalamanda thanked the people of Blantyre for the opportunity to serve as their Mayor while conceding results.

“Congratulations your worship! I pledge my total support and cooperation. I wish you well! I wish you success

“To all that supported me encouraged me, spoke well of me and wished me well, I pour my profound gratitude to you. This is how democracy works. The people have spoken !Thank you all.” said Chalamanda.

