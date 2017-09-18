DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya Gears-up Campaign For Lilongwe By-Elections…Hires Charles Nsaku

Mgwenya in a pre-victory parade

Lilongwe City South East by-election candidate for governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Reuben Ngwenya has  hired reggae artist Charles Nsaku to be performing at his campaign rallies.

 Ngwenya, a former diplomat at the Malawi Embassy in Japan, has Nsaku performing at his meetings on Sunday with Alikutauni Sounds Band Presidential advisor  Simon Vuwa Kaunda accompanied Ngwenya to the rally.

Ngwenya promised to transform the constituency once voted during  the October 17 by-elections

The Supreme Court of Appeal, last May ordered a re-run of the elections in the constituency where the DPP candidate Bentley Namasasu was declared winner in the 2014 elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama has again  raised concerns of possible rigging by DPP.

The by-elections are expected to take place in Nsanje Lalanje, Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies and Mtsiliza, Ndirande Makata and Mayani North wards

Charles Nsaku performing at the rally

14 Responses to "DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya Gears-up Campaign For Lilongwe By-Elections…Hires Charles Nsaku"

  1. Hetherwick Nsangwa   September 19, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Mw voice check the 100% comments below am puzzled

  2. Sean Chirombo   September 19, 2017 at 5:34 am

    I will vote for ulemu msungama mcp

  3. Rodger Dimba Matsimbe   September 19, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Akatundu

  4. Goba Godie Kachingwe   September 19, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Not Lilongwe City South East mkulu!!

