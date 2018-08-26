DPP’s Jappie Mhango To Donate His August Salary For School Block Construction In Nkhata-Bay

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Treasurer General, Jappie Mhango, Thursday pledged to donate his August salary towards construction of a school block at Kambuyi Full Primary School in Nkhata Bay District.

Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, made the pledge after Group Village Head (GVH) Kamoza of Nkhata Bay had asked government to consider constructing a school block replacing a makeshift structure which is constructed with timber.

GVH Kamoza made the request during a political rally which was addressed by Mhango at Kamoza in the district.

“I am asking government to construct a school block at Kambuyi Full Primary School as some learners and teachers use a makeshift classroom made of timber and grass. This scenario affects teaching and learning especially during rainy season as the classrooms leak,” Kamoza said.

She said the school has inadequate classrooms and that the Member of Parliament of Nkhata Bay Central, Ralph Mhone had expressed no interest to come to the rescue of the school.

Kamoza assured the minister that her subjects had already mobilized local construction materials such as sand and bricks in readiness for the construction of the new school block.

In his response, Mhango pledged to donate his august salary towards the construction of the school block.

“I will assist the school with K1.5 million, however, I appeal to other well-wishers to emulate my gesture to also contribute towards the development of this school,” Mhango said.

Speaking in a exclusive interview, Mhone said Nkhata Bay District Council has plans to construction a school block at the school.

“Nkhata Bay District Council is going to construct a school block at Kambuyi Full Primary School this financial year under District Development Fund,” Mhone said.

(By Aliko Munde/Mana)

