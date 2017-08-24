DPP’s Blue League Poised To Drum Up Support For DPP Candidates In The Coming By-elections: As It Urges More Youths To Register

Blue League, a DPP youth wing has urged eligible youths to register in order to take part in the forth coming by-elections so that they can help in choosing leaders that will accelerate national development and help in advancing the youth agenda.

The Malawi Electoral Commision (MEC) has announced that registration of voters and inspection of the voters roll for those who already registered will run from August 24 to 28, 2017. MEC further announced that centres will open from 8am up to 4pm everyday including weekends and will also remain operational during lunch time.

Blue League’s Deputy National Chairperson Dumisani Lindani said in a statement that in order for the youths to become part of the political system, they need to participate in all electoral processes which include the forth coming by-elections.

“Youths form the majority of the country’s population and integral in the advancement of

development, therefore by participating in the forth coming by-elections it means they will they will help putting into power leaders that are development conscious”, reads part of the statement.

Speaking later in an interview, Lindani disclosed that Blue League is poised to drum support for DPP candidates in the by-elections to make sure that they triumph.

He disclosed that they have lined up a number of activities for the cause through their Central and Southern region chapters.

MEC announced that it will hold by-elections in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe, Mayani North Ward in Dedza, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje.

Like this: Like Loading...