DPP’s Bangwe Rally Tops Headlines: Nankhumwa Has Scored With High Distinction

Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa first rally as Veep for the South was absolutely impressive. The turn out was remarkable. He didn’t spend time attacking the UTM and it’s Leader. He assured that DPP is well and strong ready to form next government and eill rule until 2084.

He doesn’t want to be associated with savage politics, beating up of political foes and burning of Vehicles and property of other people who we may differ opinion with.

Took time to highlight developmental projects under the DPP and the APM.

Encouraged people to register so that DPP wins all the 54 Parliamentary seats and all councollors in the Southern region.

He assured security for journalist as long as he is veep he will never allow any of them to be beaten at a rally. He wanted all media house to be free and cover functions without favouritism.

Took time to thank those who competed with him and lost but showed up he encouraged unity within the party.

Technical colleges and opening of Aida Chilembwe Technical College.

He doesn’t want Zonyozana and kutukwanana was the case with the New movement.

On low note he never encouraged MBC to open up and accommodate the

opposition.

Considering UTM and SKC message is centred on Corruption he didn’t address that important piece even highlighting what government has done considering there has been progress in fighting the graft.

Clear he has scored big time on his first rally as the Vice President. He is a calm and collected speaker. His own man and never wasted time to even his rivals by name or took time to hit them as was the case with the previous speakers.

I give him 8 out 10.

