DPP Zambia Wing Surprises Mutharika, Gets Heroes’ Welcome

Members of Zambia wing of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Wednesday took President Peter Mutharika by surprise upon arrival at his hotel when they welcomed him with traditional dances.

Mutharika could not help it but notice them.

And he spared afew minutes before he entered the hotel to greet the active DPP Zambia wing dancers.

The Zambia wing members were happy to see their president and they wished they had more time to showcase many Malawian dances

Mutharika left Malawi Wednesday morning and arrived in Lusaka in less than one hour after departure.

He is attending the 20th Comesa summit

On departure at Kamuzu International Airport, scores of DPP supporters braved the chilly weather and thronged to the airport to see off their leader.

