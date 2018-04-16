DPP Youth Endorse Mutharika, Trash Ngalande

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth have endorsed President Peter Mutharika as presidential candidate for the 2019 elections barely a week after the women wing and regional governors did the same.

Speaking on Monday at a press briefing in Lilongwe at DPP headquarters, the four youth regional directors, Yona Mulotha from the South, Lalabu Malimba from the Centre, Steven Bamusi from the East and Kelvin Chirambo from the North, said the DPP youth in the country are for Mutharika and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

“We need Louis Ngalande to apologize for his sentiments which he lied that the youth wanted Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima to be the torch bearer for 2019. “We disown the sentiments. Those sentiments do not represent the youth but rather his personal views which he must refrain, “said Mulotha.

Presidential Advisor for National Unity and Parliamentary Affairs Symon Vuwa Kaunda told the journalists that Calista Mutharika has no position in the party and as such has no say over party issues.

“Her views should not be taken seriously,” said Kaunda.

Deputy National Youth Director, Mussa Dyton said the party will not be divided by anybody else and thanked Ngalande for exercising his freedom of speech and opinion.

Dyton also trashed former First Lady Callista Mutharika for her remarks that the President should not contest in next year’s elections because of age and that he should allow his vice to take over.

“We know Madam Ethel Mutharika as the founder of the DPP and not Calista as she claims in her sentiments. Come 2019 we will vote for Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika as our Party President and we know that he will win by any means,” Dyton said.

