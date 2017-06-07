DPP Welcomes Coming Together of Its Youth-wings

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Director of Youth Luis Ngalande has welcomed the decision by its two youth wings to merge under one umbrella of Blue League.

The DPP returned to power in 2014 with four different youth wings, namely Progressive Youth League (PYL), Blue Patriots, Blue Professionals and Progressive DPP Cadets (PDC).

PYL, Blue Professionals and Blue Patriots dissolved to form Blue League. However, PDC continued to operate as another youth entity of the DPP.

And on Tuesday, the two remaining youth wings announced a merger and will now be operating under one banner of Blue League (BL).

The merger fulfils President Peter Mutharika’s plea that all youth wings in the party should fall under one grouping.

Welcoming the development, DPP National Director of Youth Luis Ngalande said a unified youth wing was an asset to DPP more especially as 2019 is approaching.

“We are not talking about a mere grouping of youth here, we are talking about a grouping youthful political strategists that have proved effective in everytime the DPP has gone to the polls. Their coming together should be bad news to opposition political parties. We, in the National Governing Council, we welcome this development. Youth in DPP have proved once more that they are capable of sacrificing their egos for the general goodness of the party,” said Ngalande, himself a Councilor for Misesa Ward in Blantyre

Blue League National Vice Chairperson Dumisani Lindani described the development as “health”.

“In the interest of unity of purpose, we have agreed to work together with our PDC colleagues in the name of Blue League with immediate effect. This means that PDC shall cease to exist and that we shall only have one youth grouping within our party. This is the direction our Patron, His Excellency, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has always wanted. We therefore, look forward to an improved working relationship amongst all stakeholders and that we shall represent ourselves as a strong youth voice for our mighty party, the DPP,” said Lindani on Tuesday.

Taking his turn, Chimwemwe Chipungu, who was PDC Patron said the existence of two parallel youth groups in DPP was a potential dent to President Mutharika’s legacy as a UNFPA global youth Ambassador.

He said as UNFPA youth ambassador, Mutharika has demonstrated a unique support to youth as evidenced by the long list of youths and women in higher positions both in the party and the civil service.

“This as a team and the youth of Malawi needs to be safeguarded jealously by among other means forging a unity of purpose to achieve and promote what was spelt in the 2014 DPP manifesto and also through effective team working to sustain the party and sell it in the forth coming elections,” said Chipungu.

He said the division among the youth in DPP has been costly as it led to them not being trusted with responsibility.

President Peter Mutharika is the Patron for the Blue League.

