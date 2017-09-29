DPP-UK Wing Drums-up Support For DPP Candidates…To Donate Assorted Items At Kang’oma Health Centre

Kamundi: We pledged to work with the President in advancing the good welfare of Malawians

DPP-UK wing has lined up several activities to drum-up support for the DPP candidates wrestling it out for the Lilongwe City South East Constituency as well as Lilongwe Msozi in the forthcoming By-elections slated for October 17.

Among others, the wing is this weekend donating assorted items such as Likuni Phala, footballs, basketballs, under-five cloths to the constituents in these two areas.

On Saturday October 30, the wing is cheering patients as well as donating food stuff and cloths to Kango’oma Health Centre

Dr. Rueben Mgwenya is representing DPP in Lilongwe City South East Constituency while Lilongwe Msozi is being represented by Bruno Daka.

According to DPP UK wing strategist Lewis Kamundi, they thought it wise of supporting the two candidates, because they believe in Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s  leadership and that DPP is the only Party in Malawi that is current and relevant to achieve its development Goals.

Flashback: APM in a meeting with DPP-UK wing

“In June 2017 we as DPP-UK were privileged to have an audience with The president in London, United Kindom. He briefed us on the various development projects that have been completed and some that are still underway. We assured the president that though we are far away, miles apart, we still feel the pains of the Malawian, we still hear the cries of a hungry baby, we therefore pledged to work with the president in advancing the good welfare of Malawians.” He said.

DPP-UK is An Extended arm of DPP Malawi and  has been there for over  5 yrs and was officially launched by DPP Executive members in August 2014 in Leicester United Kingdom. This was very much in response to the call of the President that we as Malawians must unite and work together to develop our beautiful Nation. The  future and progress of Malawi is a collective responsibility regardless of Party affiliations, colour, gender or creed.

The  main objectives are:-

–         To make DPP visible in the United Kingdom

–         To support DPP in fufilling the  manifesto pledges

–         Carry out fundraising activities on behalf of DPP

–         Recruiting Malawians in the united Kingdom as DPP members.

–         To partner with the President and DPP to fufill the development agenda of Malawi.

APM after meeting the UK-DPP wing in London

 

 

 

15 Responses to "DPP-UK Wing Drums-up Support For DPP Candidates…To Donate Assorted Items At Kang’oma Health Centre"

  1. Friday Mwalala   September 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    So what?

  2. Real Dominic   September 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Who are in Malawi see things and they are the ones who vote. Thats what they hear and told. Tell em to come and see Malawi and vote for their so called president.

  3. Sambiri Sympathy Patrick   September 29, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    that’s the lie of government… lkkkkk ya a President.. hope he see the developments in his house

    • Enock Mossolin   September 30, 2017 at 2:35 am

      R u in Malawi? What r u doing 2 develop Malawi?

  4. Fello Bonjesi   September 29, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    This idiot know nothing since he is in UK. Shut your fuck up

  5. Gomiwa Mlomwe Mbwiyee   September 29, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Come home home & see momwe zinthu zililli….dpp has failed us

