DPP UK Wing Donates To Dr. Reuben Ngwenya…Kang’ombe Health Centre

On Saturday, DPP-UK wing kick-started its campaign trail to drum-up support for the DPP candidates wrestling it out for the Lilongwe City South East Constituency as well as Lilongwe Msozi in the forthcoming By-elections slated for October 17.

Among others, the wing donated footballs, basketballs to the party’s candidate in Lilongwe City South East Constituency Dr. Reuben Mgwenya as well as under-five cloths and Likuni Phala to Kang’ombe Health Centre in Area 23 in Lilongwe.

BELOW IS A SPEECH DELIVERED BY THE WING’S STRATEGIST’S LEWIS KAMUNDI ON BEHALF OF HIS CHAIRPERSON

Zikomo kwambili mabwana ndi Madonna nonse. First and foremost I would like to thank the organisers of todays ceremony. They have worked very hard and done a very good Job. This confirms the solidarity and patriotism that is found in the DPP and its leadership.

Mabwana ndi madona , Azimai ndi zibabambo, I would like to thank and Acknowledge Our President His Excellencey Prof. Peter Arthur Mutharika for the strong, visionary and stable leadership which he has shown since he took office.

When Dpp won the elections under APMs leadership, It was at one of the very challenging times in Malawi History. The Malawi nation was on its knees Economically and at the verge of collapse after the wanton and selfish theft of public funds known as cashgate which left many Malawians in a desperate state, The education system was in shambles, the hospital was in a callous state just to mention a few. The donor community had lost faith in Malawi, as if that wasn’t enough for an ailing economy we were faced with the drought, and then flash floods in the lower shire. But due to the wise and calm leadership Malawi has been able to weather the storm.

Today it’s a different story, we have seen so much development in infrastructure, construction of roads, stadium just to mention a few. We have seen the introduction of collages, the malata, fertilizer subsidy. We know that we still have a few challenges and one of them is MALNUTRITION.

That’s one of the reasons that brings us here today. Before I get into that I want to talk a little about DPP-UK

DPP-UK is An Extended arm of DPP Malawi and has been there for over 5 yrs and was officially launched by DPP Executive members in August 2014 in Leicester United Kingdom. This was very much in response to the call of the President that we as Malawians must unite and work together to develop our beautiful Nation. The future and progress of Malawi is a collective responsibility regardless of Party affiliations, colour, gender or creed.

Our main objectives are:-

– To make DPP visible in the United Kingdom

– To support DPP in fufilling the manifesto pledges

– Carry out fundraising activities on behalf of DPP

– Recruiting Malawians in the united Kingdom as DPP members.

– To partner with the President and DPP to fufill the development agenda of Malawi.

In June 2017 we as DPP-UK were privileged to have an audience with The president in London, United Kingdom. He briefed us on the various development projects that have been completed and some that are still underway. We assured the president that though we are far away, miles apart, we still feel the pains of the Malawian, we still hear the cries of a hungry baby, we therefore pledged to work with the president in advancing the good welfare of Malawians. We believe in his leadership and believe that DPP is the only Party in Malawi that is current and relevant to achieve its development Goals.

Yes, so much has be…

